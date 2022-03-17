Axios on facebook Axios on twitter Axios on linkedin Axios on email

Bunim/Murray Productions, the studio behind series like "The Real World" and "The Challenge," is forming a joint venture, Wonderfuel, with tech startup Virtual Arts to produce NFT-funded TV shows.

Between the lines: It's the latest sign that Hollywood sees NFTs as a new revenue stream, and content companies are starting to view them as a potential funding model.

Details: The JV will combine Bunim/Murray's production capabilities with Virtual Arts' crypto-enabled fan engagement mobile app platform.

Wonderfuel's shows will air on traditional TV networks, streaming services and web3 platforms.

The new partners said each show will either be fully or partially funded by NFT sales.

"The world of NFTs is a thrilling way to put power into the hands of the consumer, creating programming that the audience has a very real stake in, and taking some of the financial burden off the platforms," Bunim/Murray president Julie Pizzi in a statement.

Variety first reported.

The bottom line: As Axios has previously reported, NFTs may be Hollywood's next gold rush.