Disney isn't the happiest stock on earth

Disney's stock has dipped over the past week as the company finds itself fighting off questions about its streaming strategy and a political firestorm.

Last week, Disney announced it would introduce a cheaper, ad-supported version of Disney+. On Tuesday, Disney CFO Christine McCarthy said at the Morgan Stanley TMT conference that the addition of the cheaper option was not a "Hail Mary" to reach their lofty subscriber goals of 230 million to 260 million by 2024.

During its annual shareholder meeting yesterday, Disney CEO Bob Chapek defended his company's tepid reaction to Florida's "Don't Say Gay" bill, its courtship of China and its decision to pause its studio releases in Russia.

