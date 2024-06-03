Share on email (opens in new window)

Anyone expecting a meaningful Labor Day M&A pickup in health care may be disappointed, Vance Street Capital partner Steve Sandbo tells Axios. The big picture: The year started with cautious optimism, but interest rate environments and election uncertainty still have dealmakers in a freeze.

Axios spoke with Sandbo as part of the Axios Expert Voices series. This interview was edited for length and clarity.

What is the current dealmaking sentiment and what is it going to take to move the needle?

"We continue to hear bankers out there talk about record backlogs, but it's not really loosening a whole lot. ... I certainly don't think the interest rate environment is helping.

I think the election will be an interesting one, depending upon what flashes up from a capital gains treatment. ... Based upon the early proposals from Biden, (it) certainly signals there's going to be a change.

We continue to hear of the Labor Day pickup, but it almost feels like some of the bankers are waving the white flag at this point in time and beginning to point towards 2025."

What does the debt-to-equity ratio look like on a typical Vance Street deal?

"A chunk of us started our careers in credit, so there's just an inherent conservatism around over-leveraging businesses. The types of businesses that we look for tend to have very high free cash flow, because it's family- or founder-owned.

That's really what we're typically trying to focus on more than anything else, is seeing a fixed charge coverage — typically in excess of two times and meaningfully in excess of two times."

How is the firm dealing with the current exit backlog the industry is encountering?

"Knock on wood, we haven't had any exit issues. We tend to underwrite to a typical five-year model. We might skew a little bit longer than that, just given the nature of the businesses, but we had two exits in the last 12 months.