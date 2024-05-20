R3 Vascular raised an $87 million Series B for its bioresorbable scaffold for peripheral artery disease.
Why it matters: While still in trial phase, R3 emerges as a potential competitor to Abbott, the first medtech to secure FDA approval for a dissolving stent to treat chronic limb-threatening ischemia.
Zoom in: The fresh capital — led by affiliates of Deerfield Management, with participation from existing shareholders including 415 Capital and a strategic investor — will finance pivotal clinical trials.
How it works: R3's bioresorbable, drug-eluting stent includes a dissolving scaffold, designed for use in severe below-the-knee cases of peripheral artery disease, or chronic limb-threatening ischemia.
Its implant delivers a dose of the immunosuppressant sirolimus.
Catch up quick: Before Abbot's stent was approved last month, the standard-of-care was done primarily with balloon angioplasty.
Meanwhile, it's Abbott's second attempt at bioresorbable implants, after having to take its coronary stent off the market a year after its approval in 2016, amid slow sales and safety concerns.
Mountain View, Calif.-based R3 has raised a total of $105 million, per PitchBook.