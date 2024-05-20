Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

R3 Vascular raised an $87 million Series B for its bioresorbable scaffold for peripheral artery disease. Why it matters: While still in trial phase, R3 emerges as a potential competitor to Abbott, the first medtech to secure FDA approval for a dissolving stent to treat chronic limb-threatening ischemia.

Zoom in: The fresh capital — led by affiliates of Deerfield Management, with participation from existing shareholders including 415 Capital and a strategic investor — will finance pivotal clinical trials.

How it works: R3's bioresorbable, drug-eluting stent includes a dissolving scaffold, designed for use in severe below-the-knee cases of peripheral artery disease, or chronic limb-threatening ischemia.

Its implant delivers a dose of the immunosuppressant sirolimus.

Catch up quick: Before Abbot's stent was approved last month, the standard-of-care was done primarily with balloon angioplasty.