Dividend recaps, add-ons and continuation vehicles continue to characterize private equity dealmaking in health care, DealMax attendees said. Why it matters: As private equity's exit backlog grows, so does anxiety about returning capital to limited partners.

The big picture: Q1 didn't usher in the M&A wave PE might have hoped for, with 136 deals announced — just four more than Q4 2023.

What they're saying: "Now that we are at 12 to 18 months with little exits, I think it is a bridge too far for LPs," says Bob Dunn, managing director at consultant GF Data.

"Fundraising is a lag indicator, exits is a forward. When it comes to continuation funds, it doesn't solve the exit dilemma but gives another option," says Charlie Gifford, senior partner at New Heritage Capital.

"I do think that the continuation vehicle is the path of least resistance," Gifford adds.

Minority stake deals and fund-over-fund transfers are increasingly becoming popular, says Justin Abelow, managing director of Houlihan Lokey's financial sponsors group.

Yes, but: Valuations, which have been a major sticking point, continue to come down as the number of above-average performing companies participating in the market decreases.

In Q3 2022, "we reached the highest incidence of above-average performance transactions in the market, at 71%, and the lowest margin on that, at about 8%," Dunn says.

In Q1 of this year, the incidence is down to 38% of above-average companies participating in the market.

"I am starting to see more books and higher-quality deals," Gryphon Investors managing director Vince Carey tells Axios.

Zoom in: The lower middle market is active and "the riches are in the niches," says one director of business development at a lower middle market firm.

Niche private equity funds delivered an average IRR of 38% and a MOIC of 2.2x net of fees over the past 10 years. During the same period, diversified funds of all sizes in North America averaged an 18% IRR and 1.7x MOIC.

State of play: This week, a handful of PE-backed strategics announced add-ons, while some sponsors took a first bite of the apple.

What we're watching: "We don't need A-plus [assets] coming to market," says Abelow. "Those have been coming out and getting done at the same valuations."