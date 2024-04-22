Share on email (opens in new window)

Anyone hoping for merger madness in health care this year will have to defer those dreams, a recent Moody's report suggests. The big picture: Transformative M&A, particularly in the payer and provider sub-sectors, is less likely given increasing regulatory scrutiny.

Zoom out: Smaller transactions, divestitures and tuck-in acquisitions are likely to dominate the health care dealmaking landscape across sub-sectors.

Headline risks like the ongoing Department of Justice probe into UnitedHealth may have chilling M&A ripple effects.

Zoom in: Moody's expects insurers will continue to pursue vertical integration buys like pharmacy, home health and urgent care — "though the federal government may inject more restraints."

Medical device companies will continue to sell select assets this year in a bid to improve margins, while chasing tuck-in opportunities, Moody's says.

Health care services dealmaking will stay soft over the next 18 months amid weaker liquidity, strained margins and continually high interest rates.

State of play: The flood of hospital tie-ups isn't expected to slow as both nonprofit and for-profit providers try to increase scale and generate efficiencies.

"M&A has become so prevalent among not-for-profit systems that there are fewer opportunities for major systems to expand within a given region, leading them to increasingly move into new markets," the report says.

Yes, but: More states, including Indiana and California, are expanding authority to review hospital transactions, with Washington considering similar action.

What we're watching: Moody's expect large contract research organizations to pick up the pace on acquisitions amid softening organic growth due to tighter pharmaceutical budgets.