THL is bullish on biopharma investing, betting that a surge of new drug approvals will offset the biotech funding slowdown of last year, per a recent report from the firm.

Why it matters: The biopharma sector is primed for an active year and an area that is becoming increasingly attractive for sponsors — which wasn't always the case.

The big picture: Loss of exclusivity on blockbuster drugs will impact pharma revenue significantly, with sales expected to dip by 46% for some of the largest industry players over the next decade.

Yes, but: The industry has seen a recent spike in the development and approval of new drugs, particularly complex therapeutics.

In 2022, the U.S. FDA approved 37 new drugs — the lowest number of approvals in five years.

As of Dec. 20, 2023, the FDA had approved 546 new molecular entities and new therapeutic biological products as well as 207 vaccines, allergenic products, and cell and gene therapies, per the report.

The cell and gene therapy market is projected to grow at a 60% CAGR through 2026, says THL head of health care Josh Nelson.

What they're saying: THL has spent years developing relationships in biopharma, Nelson tells Aaron.

"Providing the infrastructure to support the full lifecycle — from discovery to trial to delivery — will be critical," he says.

Drug discovery and development requires tools and technology to optimize resources and navigate the regulatory and commercial landscape, he says.

"That's where a sophisticated investor can add real value," Nelson adds.

He notes that the sector's increasing maturity has created an attractive ecosystem of growth companies with large addressable markets and durable business models that serve the biopharma market.

Plus: "The rising popularity of new classes of biologics like weight loss drugs in the GLP-1 class and the expansion of indications for drugs like Keytruda show that there is still tremendous opportunity in the pharmaceuticals and biologics sector," writes THL managing director Megan Preiner.

"The complexity across the value chain creates huge opportunities for investment," she writes.

The bottom line: The rapidly shifting health care landscape has had a profound impact on the private equity deal environment.