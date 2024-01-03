Share on email (opens in new window)

KKR-backed home health company BrightSpring Health filed for a U.S. initial public offering, reviving public listing plans after shelving the effort more than a year ago. Why it matters: A successful listing for BrightSpring would pour some water on a parched IPO market.

Details: BrightSpring has applied to list on the Nasdaq under the symbol "BTSG."

No terms were disclosed, but reports have suggested it could seek to raise around $1 billion.

The IPO is being managed by 14 underwriters, including Goldman Sachs, KKR, Wells Fargo and Morgan Stanley.

Catch up quick: Louisville, Kentucky-based BrightSpring filed for an IPO in October 2021 but withdrew the filing the following year after souring market appetite for new listings.

KKR, alongside Walgreens Boots Alliance, bought BrightSpring in 2019 from Onex for $1.3 billion, merging it with pharmacy services company PharMerica.

In a statement at the time, KKR said that the merged company had a combined revenue of about $4.5 billion.

By the numbers: According to earnings, it posted a net loss of $149.6 million in the nine months ended Sept. 30, compared to a $2.5 million profit a year earlier.

In the same period, revenue rose 12% to $6.45 billion.

What we're watching: Whether BrightSpring's filing inspires confidence in the backers of health care payments business Waystar, which delayed its road show late last year amid market volatility.

KKR declined to comment.