Pressure to deploy capital and continued stabilization of interest rates should drive health care services M&A in 2024, per a recent PwC report.

Why it matters: Industry experts thought 2023 would see the deal pipeline unclog, but continued stress on debt markets has stymied activity.

Driving the news: Sponsor-driven health care activity is picking up, with KKR poised to acquire a stake in health tech giant Cotiviti from Veritas Capital.

Centerbridge and Vistria, meanwhile, are reportedly gearing up to put home health giant Help At Home on the block.

Details: Deal volumes are down compared with the record years that 2021 and 2022 produced, with 2023 down 13% from last year.

The trailing 12-month volumes as of Nov. 15, remain at nearly twice the average annual levels seen from 2018 through 2020, per the report.

As of Nov. 15 this year, health care services deal value totaled $56 billion, down from $102 billion in 2022.

By the numbers: Industry-wide enterprise value to EBITDA multiples have steadily declined since the end of 2021.

As of Nov. 15, the average multiple across health services subsectors was 13x, versus 13.8x and 15.9x as of Dec. 31, 2022, and Dec. 31, 2021, respectively.

Zoom in: The Federal Reserve is unlikely to cut rates before mid-2024 and financing challenges persist, lengthening average hold times of health care investments, the report says.

"This is continuing to place pressure on sponsors to demonstrate returns and provide liquidity to limited partners and other co-investors and we've observed increased use of continuation funds and special purpose vehicles through which sponsors exit a portion of their equity," the report says.

Co-investments are proliferating, with smaller checks and/or preferred or mezzanine-like structures — allowing for liquidation, marks on retained interests and downside risk mitigation.

Yes, but: "Health care venture capital fundraising on pace to exceed 2022 levels and private equity sector fundraising efforts continue to be unencumbered," per the report.

"While the sector's public valuations have underperformed relative to the market, significant cash levels remain available," the reports ays.

What's next: Private equity has mostly tended to its own flock for the last year, focusing on value creation within their portfolios. Next year could see those efforts come to exit fruition.