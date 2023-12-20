Health services M&A horizon glimmers
Pressure to deploy capital and continued stabilization of interest rates should drive health care services M&A in 2024, per a recent PwC report.
Why it matters: Industry experts thought 2023 would see the deal pipeline unclog, but continued stress on debt markets has stymied activity.
Driving the news: Sponsor-driven health care activity is picking up, with KKR poised to acquire a stake in health tech giant Cotiviti from Veritas Capital.
- Centerbridge and Vistria, meanwhile, are reportedly gearing up to put home health giant Help At Home on the block.
Details: Deal volumes are down compared with the record years that 2021 and 2022 produced, with 2023 down 13% from last year.
- The trailing 12-month volumes as of Nov. 15, remain at nearly twice the average annual levels seen from 2018 through 2020, per the report.
- As of Nov. 15 this year, health care services deal value totaled $56 billion, down from $102 billion in 2022.
By the numbers: Industry-wide enterprise value to EBITDA multiples have steadily declined since the end of 2021.
- As of Nov. 15, the average multiple across health services subsectors was 13x, versus 13.8x and 15.9x as of Dec. 31, 2022, and Dec. 31, 2021, respectively.
Zoom in: The Federal Reserve is unlikely to cut rates before mid-2024 and financing challenges persist, lengthening average hold times of health care investments, the report says.
- "This is continuing to place pressure on sponsors to demonstrate returns and provide liquidity to limited partners and other co-investors and we've observed increased use of continuation funds and special purpose vehicles through which sponsors exit a portion of their equity," the report says.
- Co-investments are proliferating, with smaller checks and/or preferred or mezzanine-like structures — allowing for liquidation, marks on retained interests and downside risk mitigation.
Yes, but: "Health care venture capital fundraising on pace to exceed 2022 levels and private equity sector fundraising efforts continue to be unencumbered," per the report.
- "While the sector's public valuations have underperformed relative to the market, significant cash levels remain available," the reports ays.
What's next: Private equity has mostly tended to its own flock for the last year, focusing on value creation within their portfolios. Next year could see those efforts come to exit fruition.