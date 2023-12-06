Danaher closes $5.7B Abcam deal
Life sciences conglomerate Danaher closed its $5.7 billion acquisition of Abcam.
Why it matters: The deal indicates strategic acquirers remain leaders in the life sciences market, as Abcam said it engaged with more than 30 interested parties before landing on Danaher.
Details: Danaher paid $24 per share in cash.
- Referred to as the "Amazon of antibodies," Abcam will allow Danaher to provide its lab equipment customers with a broad range of consumables.
The intrigue: A founder and former CEO, Jonathan Milner, signaled his opposition to the deal in September, claiming the price undervalued the business.
- At the time, Milner said he planned to vote against the merger and said he'd established a "shadow board" of qualified nominees.
- In November, however, Milner suspended his campaign against the transaction.
The big picture: Danaher has been an active acquirer in life sciences, spending about $637 million to buy 10 businesses in 2022, per its annual report.
- The company reportedly kicked tires on contract manufacturer Catalent in early 2023 before backing away from the deal in April.
What we're watching: Danaher may be out of the running for Catalent, but the business reportedly will formally consider a sale process as part of a settlement with activist investor Elliott Management.