Life sciences conglomerate Danaher closed its $5.7 billion acquisition of Abcam. Why it matters: The deal indicates strategic acquirers remain leaders in the life sciences market, as Abcam said it engaged with more than 30 interested parties before landing on Danaher.

Details: Danaher paid $24 per share in cash.

Referred to as the "Amazon of antibodies," Abcam will allow Danaher to provide its lab equipment customers with a broad range of consumables.

The intrigue: A founder and former CEO, Jonathan Milner, signaled his opposition to the deal in September, claiming the price undervalued the business.

At the time, Milner said he planned to vote against the merger and said he'd established a "shadow board" of qualified nominees.

In November, however, Milner suspended his campaign against the transaction.

The big picture: Danaher has been an active acquirer in life sciences, spending about $637 million to buy 10 businesses in 2022, per its annual report.

The company reportedly kicked tires on contract manufacturer Catalent in early 2023 before backing away from the deal in April.

What we're watching: Danaher may be out of the running for Catalent, but the business reportedly will formally consider a sale process as part of a settlement with activist investor Elliott Management.