Medicare Advantage growth spurt brings policy tensions amid VC interest

If trends hold, more people will choose a Medicare Advantage plan over traditional Medicare during the open enrollment season that began Sunday.

Why it matters: Policy changes like the Medicare Modernization Act of 2003 have underwritten a gradual but steady rise in the popularity of private Medicare plans — and a corresponding boom in the number of startups courting the market.

What's happening: Fifty-one percent of eligible beneficiaries are enrolled in Medicare Advantage — an 8% increase from 2022 and a sharp uptick from 2007, when it was just 19%.

"I don't see anything but growth" for Medicare Advantage, says Mark Miller, executive vice president for health care at philanthropy organization Arnold Ventures.

Meanwhile, the rise of Medicare Advantage plans and a booming elder population have underwritten increased investor interest in startups in the sector.

Bold, a provider of virtual exercise programs for Medicare Advantage members, in September inked $17 million in Series A funding.

Author Health in June debuted with $115 million to support Medicare Advantage users with serious mental illness.

Senior benefits navigation startup Duos, which contracts with Medicare Advantage plans, in June raised an additional $10 million following a $15 million Series A last April.

Yes, but: There's been a steady drumbeat of concern about the way MA plans are marketed, how the government pays insurers that administer benefits, and the way MA plans have turned down millions of requests for coverage of services and drugs, Maya writes.

It's well documented, for example, that Medicare Advantage insurers are overpaid relative to traditional Medicare. Insurers say the current payment structure allows them to offer supplemental benefits like dental and vision coverage and in-home support services that beneficiaries need.

There are mounting concerns about excess payments to health plans that aren't supported by patients' medical records and are in some cases potentially fraudulent.

The Biden administration is already working to claw back $4.7 billion of overpayments despite objections from the insurance industry.

Plus, increased MA spending as enrollment grows puts pressure on a system that's quickly running out of funds and raises premiums for enrollees in both traditional Medicare and MA.

MA's entire payment mechanism will eventually require a reset. Payments to plans are in part determined based on spending for traditional Medicare beneficiaries.

Once MA penetration reaches a certain level, that won't work anymore.

The big picture: MA's popularity puts the Biden administration and Congress in a tough spot, contemplating big changes to a program that's hugely popular with voters and investors.