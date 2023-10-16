Digital health's doldrums continue in Q3
Though global venture dollars rebounded to $64.6 billion in the third quarter — an 11% increase from Q2 — funding for digital health dropped yet again, per a report from CB Insights.
Why it matters: The only way out is through, but the digital health sector still has a ways to go before it reaches the light at the end of the funding tunnel.
By the numbers: There were 247 digital health deals in Q3, for a total value of $3 billion — down from 366 deals and $3.5 billion in Q2.
- The average deal size YTD was $11.6 million, while the median deal size YTD is $3.8 million. (In 2022, the average deal size was $14.3 million, while the median deal size was $4 million.)
- Early-stage rounds have made up 64% of all digital health deals so far in 2023.
- For the second quarter in a row — and despite the images of unicorns adorning the halls of HLTH — zero digital health unicorns were born.
- There were 20 M&A exits and one SPAC deal in digital health this quarter.
Zoom in: The top equity deals in digital health were for companies that touch biotech and medical devices.
- Generate Biomedicines, which uses machine learning to generate new biological molecules for drugs, raised a $273 million Series C in September.
- CMR Surgical, which makes robotic systems for surgery, and Harbinger Health, a diagnostic platform for cancer, also raked in three-digit rounds.
Of note: General Catalyst was the top dog this quarter, funding four digital health companies.
- Its platform company Hippocratic AI, a buzzy startup led by a founder with a somewhat spotty track record, pulled in an additional $15 million in July after launching in May.
The big picture: Global deal volume dipped 11% quarter-over-quarter to 6,111 deals in Q3 — the sixth straight quarter in decline and the lowest level since 2016.
- There were 12 new unicorns in Q3 — the lowest level since 2016, and a 40% drop QoQ.
- Venture funding reached $194 billion in 2023 so far — less than half of 2022 levels.