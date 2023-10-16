Though global venture dollars rebounded to $64.6 billion in the third quarter — an 11% increase from Q2 — funding for digital health dropped yet again, per a report from CB Insights.

Why it matters: The only way out is through, but the digital health sector still has a ways to go before it reaches the light at the end of the funding tunnel.

By the numbers: There were 247 digital health deals in Q3, for a total value of $3 billion — down from 366 deals and $3.5 billion in Q2.

The average deal size YTD was $11.6 million, while the median deal size YTD is $3.8 million. (In 2022, the average deal size was $14.3 million, while the median deal size was $4 million.)

Early-stage rounds have made up 64% of all digital health deals so far in 2023.

For the second quarter in a row — and despite the images of unicorns adorning the halls of HLTH — zero digital health unicorns were born.

There were 20 M&A exits and one SPAC deal in digital health this quarter.

Zoom in: The top equity deals in digital health were for companies that touch biotech and medical devices.

Generate Biomedicines, which uses machine learning to generate new biological molecules for drugs, raised a $273 million Series C in September.

CMR Surgical, which makes robotic systems for surgery, and Harbinger Health, a diagnostic platform for cancer, also raked in three-digit rounds.

Of note: General Catalyst was the top dog this quarter, funding four digital health companies.

Its platform company Hippocratic AI, a buzzy startup led by a founder with a somewhat spotty track record, pulled in an additional $15 million in July after launching in May.

The big picture: Global deal volume dipped 11% quarter-over-quarter to 6,111 deals in Q3 — the sixth straight quarter in decline and the lowest level since 2016.