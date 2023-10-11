Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

ShiftMed, a health care staffing software company that raised $200 million in February, is shifting into buyer mode, CEO Todd Walrath tells Axios at HLTH in Las Vegas.

Why it's the BFD: The U.S. health care staffing industry is contracting and it's increasingly difficult for smaller players to maintain market share — making them ideal targets.

What's happening: ShiftMed is getting an early jump, scouting possible buyouts along the fluorescent halls of HLTH, he notes.

"There's a lot of medium-sized players in our sector," he says, noting he expects consolidation generally.

"There's gonna be kind of a cleansing of companies in this space," he says.

How it works: McLean, Virginia-based ShiftMed offers an app for nurses to fill open shifts at hospitals, long-term care centers, assisted living communities, home care facilities and skilled nursing facilities.

The company negotiates worker rates and splits the difference with health systems. ShiftMed is a W-2 provider and all of its nurses are employed by the company rather than as independent contractors.

ShiftMed also offers health facilities the option of white-labeling the app; workers can then use it to pick up shifts after hours.

Zoom in: Gap-shift management, predictive analytics and finance are key areas of interest for ShiftMed's acquisition strategy.

"We're looking at a company that provides financial services for nurses," Walrath says, as an example.

The intrigue: While he's "not an AI zealot yet," Walrath sees promise in the tech as applied to job boards and staffing.

He cites staffing business Aya Healthcare's purchases of Polaris AI, which predicts future patient volume and staffing levels, and Flexwise Health, which helps hospitals optimize resource allocation, as examples.

Between the lines: Over the last eight months, ShiftMed has increased its presence in hospitals and health systems — with 10 large health systems now using its technology.

"By 2025, more than half our revenue will be in acute, up from zero last year," Walrath says. The CEO declined to disclose financials beyond noting ShiftMed's profitability.

What's next: The company isn't currently seeking outside funding, but Walrath says ShiftMed has been approached by "a lot of large investors [who] say, 'When you complete that acquisition, or if you hit that growth total, we're ready to come in and take out early investors'"

As the shakeout of the industry continues and larger players emerge via consolidation, "some of that private equity, that crossover kind of money comes in at that point," Walrath says.

Meanwhile, we've yet to see a major digital health IPO pop.

ShiftMed will "continue to position for that option," Walrath says, though an IPO isn't top of mind now.

The bottom line: If HLTH is fruitful, expect some deal announcements from ShiftMed in the near future.