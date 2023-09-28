Harbinger Health raises $140M Series B for cancer detection
Harbinger Health, a Cambridge, Massachusetts-based company focused on helping detect cancer early, raised $140 million in Series B funding.
Why it matters: Certain cancers will likely rise exponentially due to COVID-19 screening delays — and cancer is often detected in later stages, seriously decreasing the ability to beat it.
Details: Flagship Pioneering led the round, with participation from Pictet, Partners Investment and Catalyst, M&G Investments' purpose-led private assets strategy.
The intrigue: CEO Stephen Hahn tells Axios that Harbinger "might be back in the market for a Series C next year, depending on data and results we get back — or it could be an IPO, as we are continuing to talk to investors and bankers in the space about our options."
How it works: Leveraging machine learning and data on the molecular biology of cancer's origins, Harbinger's platform aims to identify cancer before it is visible or symptomatic.
- Harbinger uses a proprietary two-tier model in a bid to reduce the burden of false positives and avoid unnecessary follow-up procedures.
- Its first test is low-cost, with a high negative predictive value (NPV), meaning if you get a negative result, the patient and provider can be very confident there is no cancer.
- Similar to a mammogram, a positive result on the first test indicates the possibility of cancer, but not conclusively.
- "At that point, the patient would go on to receive the second test that has high positive predictive value (PPV), which is much more specific and can tell a doctor where to look for cancer," Hahn says.
- "In theory, the second test will return an answer that says yes or no about the presence of cancer and provide tissue of origin."
What's next: Harbinger hopes to launch its first product — a laboratory-developed test (LDT) for the detection of early cancer — in 2025.
- Fresh funds will go toward the company's 10,000-participant clinical study of its novel blood-based cancer screening platform.
- "We want to invest in the platform, get clinical validation, and then get into the commercialization process," he says.
Catch up quick: Harbinger has raised approximately $190 million in total funding since its formation in 2020.