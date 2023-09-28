Harbinger Health, a Cambridge, Massachusetts-based company focused on helping detect cancer early, raised $140 million in Series B funding.

Why it matters: Certain cancers will likely rise exponentially due to COVID-19 screening delays — and cancer is often detected in later stages, seriously decreasing the ability to beat it.

Details: Flagship Pioneering led the round, with participation from Pictet, Partners Investment and Catalyst, M&G Investments' purpose-led private assets strategy.

The intrigue: CEO Stephen Hahn tells Axios that Harbinger "might be back in the market for a Series C next year, depending on data and results we get back — or it could be an IPO, as we are continuing to talk to investors and bankers in the space about our options."

How it works: Leveraging machine learning and data on the molecular biology of cancer's origins, Harbinger's platform aims to identify cancer before it is visible or symptomatic.

Harbinger uses a proprietary two-tier model in a bid to reduce the burden of false positives and avoid unnecessary follow-up procedures.

Its first test is low-cost, with a high negative predictive value (NPV), meaning if you get a negative result, the patient and provider can be very confident there is no cancer.

Similar to a mammogram, a positive result on the first test indicates the possibility of cancer, but not conclusively.

"At that point, the patient would go on to receive the second test that has high positive predictive value (PPV), which is much more specific and can tell a doctor where to look for cancer," Hahn says.

"In theory, the second test will return an answer that says yes or no about the presence of cancer and provide tissue of origin."

What's next: Harbinger hopes to launch its first product — a laboratory-developed test (LDT) for the detection of early cancer — in 2025.

Fresh funds will go toward the company's 10,000-participant clinical study of its novel blood-based cancer screening platform.

"We want to invest in the platform, get clinical validation, and then get into the commercialization process," he says.

Catch up quick: Harbinger has raised approximately $190 million in total funding since its formation in 2020.