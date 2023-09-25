KKR-backed BrightSpring Health to revive IPO plans

Share on email (opens in new window)

KKR-backed home health provider BrightSpring Health Services, which withdrew its IPO plan last year, confidentially refiled to raise $1 billion, Bloomberg reports.

Why it matters: Publicly traded home health companies saw their stocks take a beating last year, and notable players Amedysis and LHC struck strategic deals, so this was not anticipated.

What's happening: The listing is slated for the fourth quarter, Bloomberg reports, citing people familiar with the situation.

Louisville, Kentucky-based BrightSpring re-engaged Goldman Sachs and KKR's capital markets division as lead bookrunners for the offering.

Other banks on the deal include UBS, Leerink Partners, Guggenheim Securities, Bank of America, Wells Fargo, Mizuho Financial Group, Deutsche Bank and William Blair.

Catch up fast: KKR acquired BrightSpring from Onex Partners in 2019 and merged it with PharMerica, in a deal valuing the combined business at a reported $1.3 billion.

In a statement at the time, KKR said that the merged company had a combined revenue of about $4.5 billion.

Terms were not disclosed but KKR reportedly paid about 9.5x EBITDA to buy BrightSpring (fka ResCare).

In February 2021, BrightSpring acquired home health and hospice provider Abode Healthcare for about $750 million, or reportedly about 16x EBITDA.

BrightSpring subsequently filed for an IPO in October 2021, but as the public market continued its downward trajectory, the company pulled plans in November.

By the numbers: Per the company's 2021 S1, BrightSpring had revenue of $5.6 billion at that time, with adjusted EBITDA of about $412 million.

Between the lines: A sunnier reimbursement landscape for home health could partly be driving BrightSpring’s move to the public markets.

CMS’ final home health payment rule increases Medicare payments this year by 0.7%, or $125 million, compared to 2022.

KKR declined to comment.