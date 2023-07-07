Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Braven Partners is launching a health care and life sciences unit, focused on investments facilitating coverage of expensive medical treatments, the firm tells Axios exclusively.

Why it matters: Insurers have long struggled to make the math work when it comes to covering new biologics — and while the drug pricing debate continues to bear out, misaligned financial incentives continue to rankle the industry.

What's happening: Braven's new unit will focus on pre-seed, seed, and Series A investments.

The unit will allocate up to $10 million per investment, with four to five planned annually, says managing partner William Abecassis.

Braven will target technology companies facilitating coverage payment for expensive treatments, like cell and gene therapies (CGT) and precision oncology.

The new unit will also focus on companies offloading risk during early and late-stage drug development, as well as those providing AI facilitation of regulatory submissions.

What they're saying: Innovation in drug development is "being thwarted by misaligned incentives," says Abecassis. "Any solution needs to fix that mismatch for it to work."

"That's where marrying insurance and financial strategy — for economic risk transfer — along with tech — to manage all the data and operations — can do wonders," he says.

"We can unlock new models of operating in a way where focusing just on tech would not allow us to do that," says Sean Khozin, senior life sciences and health care partner at Braven.

The arena Braven's new unit is targeting is underserved, in part because solutions require "deep knowledge of the health system and drug development, as well as specialized expertise in finance, insurance, and law and regulation," Abecassis says.

Meanwhile, a robust pipeline of new CGT in pharma has insurers grappling with a growing burden of cost.

"Our current health care insurance system is not set up to accommodate this influx of multimillion-dollar claims," writes Mehb Khoja, chief actuary at BCS Financial, which serves Blue Cross Blue Shield.

"These costs will inevitably make their way from health care companies to insurers, to employers, and to patients’ pocketbooks," he says of the burgeoning but booming CGT market.

Catch up quick: Braven was founded in 2022 by Abecassis, former head of BlackRock's Innovation Venture Capital Group.