Force Therapeutics eyes capital raise

Force Therapeutics, an episode-based digital care management platform, is eyeing a fundraise as early as Q4 of this year, CEO Bronwyn Spira tells Axios exclusively.

Why it matters: Force's platform complies with new CMS reimbursement guidelines for virtual physical therapy and remote monitoring, which requires health care providers to use software that is deemed a medical device.

Details: Spira declined to disclose the amount Force may target. The company last raised $21 million in 2018 from Insight Venture Partners.

"We are well capitalized and have a very efficient business model," she said. "We are getting close to being profitable."

"Additional funds will be deployed as Force Therapeutics expands into remote therapeutic monitoring and extends its product more deeply into musculoskeletal care and adjacent verticals."

The company has raised $26.26 million to date, which includes the seed and A rounds, per PitchBook.

How it works: The New York City-based company currently has over 700,000 patients on its platform.

"Our super users are between 74-80 years old," Spira says, with the average age of users being around 67.

The company's platform is used for preparing patients for surgery through pre-operative education and virtual physical therapy, as well as educating, connecting, and monitoring patients post-operatively throughout their recovery journeys.

Force leverages video chat and multi-modal messaging including SMS text, email, push notifications, in-app messaging and phone calls.

The digital platform also collects patient-reported outcomes and responses to provider-prescribed outcome forms.

What they're saying: “Force Therapeutics' clinical data analysis offering is designed to give providers a 360-degree view of the patient, all within the context of the patient’s care journey," says Spira.

"The Force Therapeutics platform provides benchmarks for outcome data so that providers can measure their patients’ progress against a validated data set and can use the data to analyze and improve their care program offerings," she said.

The CMS' new RTM codes are "a validation of the value of remote care when implemented responsibly and comprehensively," Spira adds.

"By enabling virtual workflows, RTM reimbursement will drive more efficient behaviors for providers and care teams, while also enabling significant cost- and time-savings for patients," she says.

The big picture: While remote monitoring has gained traction in recent years, weak reimbursement and slow health system buy-in have stymied growth.