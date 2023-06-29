Except for health care, almost every major deal market metric is sharply down in the first half of 2023, according to preliminary data released in June by Refinitiv.

Be smart: Health care dealmaking in 2023 — including biotech — showed a 35% increase in value from this time last year, with nearly $174.6 billion in deals announced so far compared with $129.2 billion this time last year.

Compare that with the media and entertainment industry, which declined 68% over the same period.

Health care's numbers account for 14% of global M&A.

At the top of the deal list was CVS Health's $10.6 billion acquisition of Medicare-focused primary care operator Oak Street Health and biopharma contract research org Syneos Health being taken private for $7.1 billion by an investor group composed of Elliott Investment Management, Patient Square Capital and Veritas Capital.

Yes, but: In terms of deal quantity, health care M&A is down 12% compared to a year ago, with 2,147 deals made so far in 2023 compared with 2,436 at this time last year.

Zoom in: While the biotech and equipment and supplies sub-sectors of health care saw deal values skyrocket this year, other industry segments, such as hospitals, didn't fare so well compared to the first half of 2022.

⬆️ Biotech attracted $79.4 billion in the first half of this year, or nearly double the $47.7 billion the sector amassed in the first half of 2022.

⬆️ Equipment and supplies fetched $25.5 billion so far in 2023 compared with $14.5 billion this time last year.

⬇️ Providers and services (HMOs) garnered $22.4 billion, a slight drop from the $28.9 billion the sector attracted in the first half of 2022.

⬇️ Hospitals gathered just $3.9 billion compared with $11.4 billion this time last year.

Between the lines: Factors curbing the growth of non-health care markets include the Fed raising rates, inflation and rising antitrust concerns. But in health care, the following may be continuing to push industry figures up and to the right: