Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Thomas H. Lee Partners is in the late stages of exiting portfolio company Nextech, a software provider for physician practices, as reported by Reuters and confirmed by Axios.

Why it matters: A deal could value the business at around $1.5 billion — and would represent a major break in the deal flow dam.

Details: THL is currently taking second-round bids for Nextech, per a source close to the situation.

Nextech generates around $175 million in revenue with roughly $57 million in EBITDA, the source says.

William Blair is running the auction process, which has attracted sponsors, per Reuters.

THL may elect to keep a minority stake in the business, the source says.

How it works: Based in Tampa and founded in 1997, Nextech offers all-in-one, ONC-certified electronic medical records (EMR/EHR), practice management, revenue management, and patient engagement software and services.

Nextech clients include ophthalmology, plastic surgery and dermatology, serving more than 9,000 providers and 50,000 office staff members.

The intrigue: Nextech's payments business comprises a major piece of the company's EBITDA, the source says.