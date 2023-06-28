THL pursues $1.5B exit of Nextech
Thomas H. Lee Partners is in the late stages of exiting portfolio company Nextech, a software provider for physician practices, as reported by Reuters and confirmed by Axios.
Why it matters: A deal could value the business at around $1.5 billion — and would represent a major break in the deal flow dam.
Details: THL is currently taking second-round bids for Nextech, per a source close to the situation.
- Nextech generates around $175 million in revenue with roughly $57 million in EBITDA, the source says.
- William Blair is running the auction process, which has attracted sponsors, per Reuters.
- THL may elect to keep a minority stake in the business, the source says.
How it works: Based in Tampa and founded in 1997, Nextech offers all-in-one, ONC-certified electronic medical records (EMR/EHR), practice management, revenue management, and patient engagement software and services.
- Nextech clients include ophthalmology, plastic surgery and dermatology, serving more than 9,000 providers and 50,000 office staff members.
The intrigue: Nextech's payments business comprises a major piece of the company's EBITDA, the source says.