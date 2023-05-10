Overheard at DealMax: PE-led M&A on standby until 2024
"Normal" private equity-driven deal activity isn't likely to resume until 2024, according to dealmakers at DealMax.
Why it matters: As the market continues to recover, unique deal structures and bidding with conviction will go a long way.
What they're saying: "The backlog keeps growing and sentiment towards more normal activity is pushed to 2024," said one director at a PE midmarket firm.
- "First it was Q2 — and now I am hearing and thinking post-Labor Day. So realistically Q4 of this year and 2024 are when people are eyeing."
- "We are very optimistic about next year," the director added. "It has to be a booming year, with all the dry powder, exit needs and backlog of processes."
Yes, but: Potential buyers are "pushing the envelope in terms of what they will pay to get a transaction done," said a consultant.
- A successful deal requires working backward, the consultant added.
- Buyers should be asking: "What was the catalyst for the transaction? What is important to the seller? You have to know your audience," he said.
Of note: Discussing the 2023 M&A outlook, panelists were speaking under Chatham House Rules.
By the numbers: In Q1, price points rebounded. For deals with enterprise value between $10 million-$25 million, the average price point was 8.1x up from 6.9x Q4 in 2022.
- The lower middle market has been active this year, with an increase in deals sub-$50 million
- Unsurprisingly, cost of capital increased, inching up 1.5% for senior debt.
Yes, but (again): The average equity is 63% per deal, showing "the industry is resilient and can and will work through these somewhat short-lived tough times," said one managing director of a data company.
The big picture: Financing has been a major blockade for PE deals, made worse by the banking crisis.
- Sponsors are now relying on private credit direct lending for financing needs, one private equity consultant said.
The bottom line: “The words stability and regional banks can not be in the same sentence anymore today," said the investment banker.