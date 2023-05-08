Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

New Mountain Capital forked over around $280 million to buy health tech AI business Apixio from Centene, sources familiar with the deal tell Axios.

Why it matters: As health care strategics prune their portfolios, private equity is picking up the clippings.

New Mountain did not return multiple requests for comment.

Details: Centene expects the transaction to be neutral to 2023-adjusted EPS.

William Blair and Bass, Berry & Sims offered sell-side financial and legal counsel, respectively.

JP Morgan Securities was the buy-side adviser for New Mountain, while Ropes & Gray served as its legal counsel.

Flashback: Centene bought Apixio back in December 2020 for an undisclosed price after the company raised significant venture dollars.

How it works: Apixio compiles and analyzes large volumes of unstructured patient information, including medical charts and physician's notes, into insights and curated data.

What they're saying: "Apixio, an AI platform that enables value-based care would be better served under the ownership of New Mountain Capital," said Centene CEO Sarah London in a press release.