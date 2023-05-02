In a bearish health tech market, Advent International managing director Carmine Petrone is ensuring his strategy aligns with the various headwinds — and tailwinds — in the sector.

Why it matters: Private equity exit pipelines continue to grow and industry stakeholders are hoping for the dam to break soon.

Axios chatted with Petrone recently for an Expert Voices Q&A. His responses are lightly edited for clarity and length.

What is the biggest difference between today's health tech market compared with the last two years?

If your customer is a provider, they are dealing with a number of speed bumps right now. Capital is scarce, free cash flow is under pressure. They want more software, but ability to pay and business disruption is a real question.

That means within health tech you need to be focused on Day One customer ROI to make sure it’s a compelling purchase for them. Buying patterns are tamping down growth and you need to put more effort behind product and go to market, which can pressure margins for these software companies.

Much of the openness to apply revenue multiples — irrespective of current or potential margins — has gone away.

What are the biggest headwinds when investing in health tech?

Coming back to the slower purchasing environment, provider customers are facing higher labor costs, cash flow pressures and rate dynamics. ... Plus, patients have different preferences which makes care delivery more complex.

While the burden of proof is higher on software investments, providers absolutely need solutions that help automate administrative functions, generate more yield out of their revenue cycle, participate in value-sharing contracts, and allow their providers to deliver more high-quality care to more patients.

Employers are helping to drive a lot of innovation, disruption and change around their benefit design. While there was a big boom cycle during the pandemic, there are still many compelling software solutions that will consolidate members and patients into an ecosystem that enables them to derive more value from their benefits.

How are you approaching deal structure in a difficult financing environment?

Partnerships with sponsors, to partially crystalize a win and provide liquidity to LPs coupled with a value creation plan that catalyzes the next leg of growth, for example.

That requires even more upfront primary research and positioning — maybe a line on a strategic asset, some other special ingredients around customer connectivity, product enhancements or board relationships. ... We are talking to owners and platforms that have not put up a for-sale sign.

There is financing out there — the direct lenders have taken a lot of share, but the indicative quotes from the syndicated market are getting to a constructive place for the right credit profile, which is great to see. Capital availability is not the rate-limiting factor. It’s the growth profile and business quality.

How much pressure are GPs feeling to exit to give liquidity back to the LPs?