Quest Diagnostics is buying Haystack Oncology from sponsor Catalio — netting the private equity firm an immediate $100 million for investors on the deal, two sources with direct knowledge told Axios.

Driving the news: Quest announced plans to acquire the business for $300 million in cash at closing, with an additional $150 million committed tied to milestones.

Assuming Quest pays the full $450 million, "Catalio would net more than $250 million," one source says.

"As of right now, they are netting more more than $150 million," the source continues.

Details: Catalio’s co-founders and co-managing partners George Petrocheilos and Jacob Vogelstein will serve on the board.

The transaction is expected to be completed in the second quarter, subject to customary regulatory review.

Catalio owns more than 50% of the company, which it helped build.

Catalio declined to comment.

J.P. Morgan Securities and Weil, Gotshal & Manges advised Quest, while Goldman Sachs and Goodwin advised Haystack.

How it works: Haystack uses minimal residual disease (MRD) testing to help detect residual or recurring cancer earlier and better inform therapy decisions.