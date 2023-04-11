Health IT company Availity to acquire Olive AI business line

Health IT company Availity agreed to acquire the utilization management division of health automation startup Olive AI.

Why it matters: Olive has one business line left after a series of divestitures and layoffs.

The deal confirms Axios' February reporting on Olive's plans to sell the division, which represents one of two remaining business lines advertised on the company's website.

Deal details: Novo Holdings-backed Availity agreed to purchase Olive's utilization management (UM) service line, which represents the company's payer-facing prior authorization business.

UM comprises tools for speeding the mostly manual process of green-lighting treatment.

As part of the transaction, Availity will assume the commercial contract with Olive’s current UM customers and hire staff dedicated to the division.

Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Where it stands: The bulk of Olive's remaining business includes Autonomous Revenue Cycle (ARC), its provider-facing tools for prior authorization, notice of admission, claim status coverage identification, and eligibility, Axios previously reported.

Catch up quick: Olive last fall outlined plans to sell a different set of assets to sibling company Rotera in exchange for a revenue share.