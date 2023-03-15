State of play: Specialty pharmacy
Last updated Jan. 6, 2023
Elevance-owned BioPlus is one of several notable specialty pharmacy players. Others include:
- Orsini Specialty Pharmacy, focused on rare diseases, which sold a stake to Carlyle in February 2022.
- PantheRx, acquired by Centene in 2020 for an undisclosed price before it was sold two years later to the Vistria Group, General Atlantic and Nautic Partners for around $1.4 billion.
- American Oncology Network, which announced a SPAC merger with Digital Transformation Opportunities Corp. in a deal valuing it at about $500 million.
- Nautic Partners-backed CarePathRx, which in 2020 snagged $275 million of debt financing from Varagon Capital Partners, LBC Credit Partners, HPS Investment Partners and Capital One Financial, per PitchBook.