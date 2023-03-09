State of play: Health-tech infrastructure
Last updated March 7, 2023
Infrastructure building startups offer services including streamlining treatment approvals, handling bookkeeping and payroll tasks, and helping organizations build custom health plans.
- Two early Brex engineers launched Opkit, and collected $1 million in seed funding from Global Founders Capital, Mischief, Socially Financed, Y Combinator and former Andreessen Horowitz partner Rex Salisbury
- Custom health plan builder Flume Health in March 2022 raised $30 million in Series A funding at a $100 million valuation.
- Rhyme (FKA PriorAuthNow), a startup focused on streamlining prior authorizations, in February 2022 collected $25 million.
- Heard, a startup that handles administrative tasks for behavioral health providers, in May pulled in $10 million in Series A capital.