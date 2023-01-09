Labor pressures cut PE health care deal flow

Labor pressures rankling sponsor-backed health care providers could cut private equity-backed deal flow volume this year, according to a new report from Bain & Company.

Why it matters: The dynamic is likely to depress valuations and lengthen hold times, prompting more intense competition for tier-A assets.

By the numbers: Provider-based businesses represent about 20% to 30% of health care private equity buyouts, Bain's report says.

Wage inflation rose about 5% in the U.S. and roughly 4% in Europe.

Salaries and wages represent roughly 50% of operating expenses for hospitals and other sites of care.

That number is even higher in more labor-intensive provider businesses like home health, personal care services and hospice.

Simultaneously, while costs are high, reimbursement has grown only modestly, with rates often set on a multiyear basis with payors, or changed yearly by governments.

Yes, but: Specialty health care providers with a payor mix that tends toward more cash or private pay, attractive consumer dynamics and less reliance on patient financing will be more insulated, the report says.

Veterinary, dental, oral surgery and vision have historically been more insulated from economic downturns.

The current environment has boosted investor interest in cash-and-carry businesses, like plastic surgery and medical spas, according to Chris George, a senior managing director at FTI Consulting.

Additionally, specialties like cardiology and orthopedics employing value-based care playbooks will remain attractive.

Be smart: A looming recession has not yet chilled discretionary spending in health care, but it's only a matter of time.

Meanwhile, Bain predicts augmented investor appetite for technology that improves provider workflows.

In 2022, private equity was hungry for revenue cycle management, remote care solutions, clinical data solutions and claims management software — interest that's expected to persist into 2023.

Zoom out: While the second half of last year brought a slowdown in sponsor-led health care deal flow, health care-focused funds raised almost record levels of capital.