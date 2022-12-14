Primary Venture Partners is launching its first fellowship open exclusively to health founders, principals Sam Toole and Marisa Bass tell Axios exclusively.

Why it matters: Primary's portfolio has over a dozen digital health startups, including behavioral health startup Alma, health investing event organizer HLTH and custom health plan developer Flume.

Context: Specifically, Toole and Bass are betting on New York City — the hub that produced health unicorns like Cityblock and Flatiron Health — to seed the next generation of care companies.

"There are too many health care unicorns to count on two hands in New York, and now we’re seeing people come out of those companies saying 'OK, I’ve seen the problems and grew up at these organizations, and I’m going to go build software to solve my own problems,'" Toole tells Axios.

Details: The three-month fellowship is a free, part-time, no-equity program designed to immerse new founders in health startup 101.

The firm received more than 800 applications this year, and more than 220 founders have participated in six previous quarterly cohorts that were not health-exclusive.

Toole and Bass tell Axios that the fellowship is strong on diversity. Previous cohorts averaged 45% women and 20% people of color.

State of play: Other recently launched health-focused fellowships include MDisrupt's digital health founders fellowship.

That program accepts founders representing companies from seed stage through Series B.

By the numbers: Primary has $1 billion under management and employs 35 people, 12 of whom are investors. It has closed three funds and is in the midst of closing a fourth.

Fund I: $60 million; Fund II: $100 million; Fund III: $150 million; Fund IV: $275 million target.

Zoom in: Toole and Bass got their feet wet in health tech before joining Primary.

Toole worked as a general manager at health care staffing agency Nomad Health.

Bass helped create Clear's health care vertical as vice president and general manager, and worked on Clear's COVID-related health pass.

Before that, she was Quartet Health's head of health system partnerships and EmblemHealth's finance and business performance lead.

What they're saying: The pair are bullish on care coordination to help both patients and clinicians, patient empowerment (especially with regard to patient data) and the shift to value-based care (VBC).