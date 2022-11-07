Certara shares soar after Arsenal buys back EQT's stake
Longtime Certara shareholder Arsenal Capital has committed to making a new $449 million investment, buying out EQT's stake in the maker of biosimulation software for drug development.
Why it matters: Arsenal is paying a big premium over Certara's recent trading price, sending shares skyrocketing nearly 20% early Monday.
- Arsenal says it will acquire roughly 30 million shares at $15 per share, reflecting a 40%-plus premium over Friday's closing share price of $10.65.
- Before the share pop, Certara's stock had lost around 62% of its value year-to-date.
Catch up quick: Arsenal first invested in Certara in December 2013, remaining an investor through its majority sale to EQT in 2017 at $850 million value.
- Certara, headquartered in Princeton, New Jersey, went public in December 2020 at a $3.5 billion valuation.
- Through both the sale to EQT and subsequent IPO, Arsenal has retained an undisclosed minority stake.
💭 Sarah's thought bubble: No investor knows Certara as well as Arsenal, so who better to reinvigorate the business?
Details: The investment will boost Arsenal's stake to 22% of diluted shares outstanding from the current 4%.
- Arsenal, subject to maintaining a certain ownership position, has the right to nominate up to two board members including current board member Stephen McLean, a senior partner at Arsenal.
- After the deal closes, Arsenal operating partner David Spaight is expected to join the board, while EQT's Eric Liu and Ethan Waxman will step down.