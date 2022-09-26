Activist-pressured Cano Health is working with advisers on a possible sale, with Humana and CVS among those reportedly in the running.

Why it matters: While it's largely no secret that Cano has been effectively in play for some time, it's still not obvious who the most logical buyer is — and it's especially not clear where the math will shake out in a potential deal.

What they're saying: Some sources see Humana as the most probable buyer given it already owns a stake in Cano, plus it has a right of first refusal — as agreed upon back in 2019.

"Humana controls their destiny," one source says. "It's their deal to lose," another source adds, "unless price gets so high that they are willing to let it go."

Humana on its latest earnings call said it sees a $700 billion TAM in value-based primary care for seniors, reiterating its belief in the long-term importance of the sector.

Humana has a vested interest in Cano's future, with Cano being its largest primary care provider in Florida, per a securities filing.

Yes, but: "[Cano] doesn't fit their fact pattern," a third source says.

Humana is known for striking JV partnerships and making equity investments in other health care-capitated partners — and then seeing what happens. (Versus UnitedHealth, which tends to buy things outright from the get-go.)

Plus, it already owns Conviva Care Centers, and recently committed more capital to value-based primary care network Centerwell, its JV partnership with Welsh, Carson, Anderson & Stowe.

Meanwhile, CVS has been public about its desire to own primary care after losing ONEM to Amazon.

Be smart: CVS just agreed to buy home health business Signify Health in an $8 billion deal. Will it really fork over multiple billion more dollars for another health care company?

💭 Our thought bubble: Maybe neither Humana nor CVS clinches it, with plenty of large publicly traded hospital companies looking for a value-based care entry point as they lose volume.

"They need a feeder engine to drive traffic into their hospitals," and that typically comes in the form of urgent care or primary care, one source says.

Yes, but: Can a health system make it work financially? Catch up fast: Private equity spent a lot of time with Cano before it went public via a $4.4 billion SPAC deal, but now it's much more expensive, and that much trickier for a financial sponsor amid today's turbulent financing markets.

Advent International in partnership with Centerbridge Partners; OMERs Private Equity in partnership with OTPP; and Bain Capital were all circling Cano before the surprise SPAC deal, Sarah reported previously.

Price talk at the time was in the low $1 billion range, whereas Cano's market cap has surged north of $4 billion after last week's reports of strategic interest.

💭 Our 2nd thought bubble: If you're PE and you hypothetically agreed to acquire Cano — and Humana doesn't top your bid — how do you make it work?