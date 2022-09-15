Gameto, a biotech startup focused on ovarian longevity and related reproductive issues, has raked in $17 million in funding led by Insight Partners.

Why it matters: Menopause, despite being linked to many health problems, has historically lacked attention and investment. Gameto is one of a few upstarts tackling the health and fertility consequences of ovarian aging, as well as realities like the long, pricey IVF and egg freezing process.

Details: Investors in the Insight-led round include Future Ventures, Arcadia Investment Partners, Bold Capital Partners, Plum Alley, Myelin VC, TA Ventures, Gaingels, Korify Capital, and other existing investors.

The capital infusion brings Gameto's total funding to date to $40 million.

Flashback: Gameto collected $23 million in Series A funding in January, led by Future Ventures.

Zoom in: Gameto, with headquarters in New York and Madrid, has a few programs in the works...

Fertilo, a biologic for egg maturation, is currently in preclinical development. It aims to improve the safety and efficacy of IVF and egg freezing via a reduction in hormonal injections.

Upcoming programs include Deovo, focused on drug discovery for ovarian aging; and Ameno, which aims to address the health consequences of primary ovarian insufficiency and menopause.

Be smart: Loss of ovarian function and menopause heighten the risk of various conditions, including heart disease, loss of bone density, immune dysfunction, along with declines in neurocognitive health.

State of play: A small crop of biotechs have garnered VC investment in recent years to support drug development around a long-overlooked source of many other women's health issues.