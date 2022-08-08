UPS buys medical products company Bomi

United Parcel Service has agreed to acquire Bomi Group, an Italian-based distributor of medical products.

Why it matters: COVID-19 highlighted the importance of reliable and efficient medical products distribution. Bomi plays in a large and growing area of the market increasingly in focus: temperature-controlled transport.

Pharmaceutical and biologic therapies rely on cold-chain systems that monitor temperature and extend shelf life during transport.

Details: Via Bomi, UPS gains temperature-controlled facilities in 14 countries, inheriting a fleet of more than 350 temperature-controlled vehicles and four million square feet.

Bomi facilitates delivery of pharmaceuticals and medtech supplies to hospitals, clinics, labs, pharmacies and patients in the home.

The company employs 3,000 and serves over 150 multinational customers worldwide.

Financial terms were not disclosed. J.P. Morgan Securities advised UPS.

Context: UPS Healthcare has already doubled its global footprint since 2020 to meet heightened demand, a news release says.

The division has newly constructed health care facilities in Germany and Australia, and expanded footprints in Hungary and the Netherlands.

It recently bolstered its technology-driven tracking service UPS Premier to improve logistics quality.

State of play: Bomi was taken out by a global logistics strategic, but many private equity investors are also building out players in the business of temperature-controlled transport.

In June, EQT and Mubadala bought Envirotainer — a global leader in active cold chain technologies for air transport of pharmaceuticals — in a $3 billion deal.

CSafe Global, backed by Thomas H. Lee and Frazier Healthcare Partners, in December bought Softbox Systems, which produces passive temperature-controlled packaging systems.

Global packaging company Sonoco also plays in the passive cold-chain logistics arena through its ThermoSafe unit.

Yes, and: Investors are putting their money behind health care's infrastructure in other ways, too.