UnitedHealth will go head-to-head with the US Department of Justice today as the trial regarding its $13 billion acquisition of health care technology company Change Healthcare gets underway.

What's happening: The DOJ has seven days to make its case on what it argues is an anticompetitive deal in nature. UHG/Change get five days to defend the tie-up they first proposed 19 months ago.

Zoom in: Leading up to the trial, the DOJ has alleged:

UHG/Change would create a monopoly by marrying Change's EDI clearinghouse and claims editing technology with assets sitting under United's Optum business (ClaimsXten).

United would gain unfair access to Change’s collection of software and services, now available to various health care players, for itself — along with access to any future innovation.

The deal would further give UHG access to its rival health insurers’ competitively sensitive data.

The other side: An Optum official told Sarah in February that the company has had access to this kind of data for more than a decade — a fact the complaint ignores, the official said.

Addressing concerns around the claims editing technology, Change has already agreed to sell ClaimsXten to TPG for $2.2 billion, pending completion of its deal with UHG. There are no contingencies that will prevent the ClaimsXten deal from going through if the court approves the UHG-Change merger, a person familiar with the matter says.

The bottom line: The case before a federal judge in Washington, D.C., is the biggest test yet of the Biden administration's antitrust efforts in health care — and could have far-reaching implications for future data M&A plays, our Vitals colleagues write.