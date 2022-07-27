Scoop: Wasatch, men's sexual health provider, seeks buyer

Wasatch Medical Clinic, whose providers use acoustic wave therapy to treat erectile dysfunction, is exploring a sale, three sources tell Axios.

Why it matters: As both established women's health providers and femtech startups garner tremendous investor interest, more providers designed for men's sexual and reproductive health are gaining traction.

What's happening: A Macquarie Capital-run sale process recently kicked off for the founder-run company, sources say. First-round bids are due next week and a sponsor outcome is deemed most likely.

Wasatch is marketing adjusted EBITDA of $40 million on about $120 million of revenue for 2021, accounting for fully ramped-up clinics that were recently opened, sources say. Non-adjusted EBITDA translates to approximately $15 million.

Projected EBITDA for 2022 is closer to $60 million on about $175 million of revenue, they add.

How it works: Wasatch clinics treat patients with an acoustic wave or low-intensity shockwave therapy for ED with the goal of stimulating the growth of new blood vessels in the penis.

Several conditions including diabetes, obesity, high cholesterol or high blood pressure are considered risk factors for ED.

Of note: The Herber, Utah-based company operates a direct-to-consumer model with services reimbursed on a cash-pay basis.

Growth and customer flow have been fueled by its strong marketing engine, sources say, even as digital advertising has not yet been tapped.

Between the lines: Wave therapy sessions are typically held weekly for a period of six or so weeks, creating a captive population that Wasatch could be positioned to leverage, one source says.

In other words, there's a perceived opportunity to cross-sell other men's health products to this patient group.

Yes, but: Acoustic wave therapy to treat ED is not FDA-approved, and while not a new innovation, research is ongoing to determine long-term benefits.

Whoever ends up investing in Wasatch probably envisions a bigger opportunity to create a more diversified, comprehensive men's health company, one source says.

State of play: Comps are few and far between, but other clinic groups dedicated to ED treatment include Seacoast Capital-backed Peak Performance for Men, which applies focused linear compression therapy.

As for investment in the broader men's health category:

Posterity Health, a Parker, Colorado-based digital health startup dedicated to male fertility care, collected $6 million in seed funding earlier this month, led by Distributed Ventures.

Hims & Hers, a digital health startup offering men's wellness and telehealth via Hims, went public through a $1.6 billion SPAC deal last year.

Digital health startup Ro, whose Roman unit operates a digital health clinic for men, soared to a $7 billion valuation in February.

Vault, which offers in-home treatment for men's health issues including hormonal imbalance and ED, snagged $30 million in Series A funding in 2020, led by Tiger Global Management.

The bottom line: As men's health remains largely uncharted territory for private equity, Wasatch could enter as a good test case for the sector.

Wasatch could not immediately be reached.