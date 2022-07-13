Data: Rock Health; Chart: Axios Visuals

Mirroring a slow-down in digital health funding this year, acquisitions in the sector also fell during the first half of the year, per a recent Rock Health report.

Why it matters: The volatile market is having a chilling effect on M&A activity in the health tech sector, which was supposed to heat up this year.

Flashback: Investors across the sector predicted that health tech consolidation — which peaked in 2021 — would continue to rule in 2022.

There were 574 M&A deals in the health tech sector last year —including Ginger and Headspace's $3 billion tie-up — up 44% from 2020, according to a CB Insights report.

We — and many others — thought the trend would continue, but we may have been wrong.

By the numbers: Last year saw, on average, 23 digital health mergers and acquisitions each month.

That dropped significantly during the first half of this year: While Q1'22 averaged just under 20 monthly M&A exits, Q2'22 averaged just 13.

What they're saying: Rock Health researchers say several factors are putting a damper on digital health M&A, including:

Buyer anxiety: "With public and private markets in choppy waters, enterprises are likely to respond by conserving cash, trimming non-essential projects, and avoiding any decisions (including M&A) that could ruffle their shareholders’ feathers."

Mismatches between high 2021 valuations and performance and profitability in 2022.

"We wouldn’t be surprised if some acquirers that planned to close a deal in H1 2022 are choosing to extend their diligence process given marketplace sentiment," the report's authors write.

Yes, but: It's possible that M&A activity for the year is just off to a slow start, the researchers note.