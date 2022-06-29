BC Partners is seeking to sell Zest Dental Solutions, with SVB Securities and UBS managing the upcoming process, sources tell Sarah.

Why it matters: The global dental implants market is expected to surpass $6.31 billion by 2030, up from $3.84 billion in 2021, per Precedence Research. This is being driven by increased rates of poor eating habits, smoking, sugar consumption and an aging population.

That should bode well for Zest, which is considered the dominant player in overdenture attachments that are used to implant a full set of teeth.

The company also diversified via acquisitions of Danville Materials, a maker of small equipment and dental consumables, and Iveri Whitening.

Details: Zest could fetch more than $1 billion, including debt, per a Reuters report.

Axios confirmed this anticipated price tag, with sources adding that 2022 EBITDA should surpass $70 million.

Flashback: BC Partners in bought Zest in early 2018 from Avista Capital Partners.

Behind the scenes: Zest's main product is compatible with implant systems sold by those that would make natural strategic buyers, which suggests a sale to private equity is more likely.

Zest historically sold its dental products to other implant manufacturers, but in more recent years focused on building out its e-commerce and direct-to-dentist/DSO strategy.

This pivot has boosted margins and product price point, one source says, driving organic growth in the teens over the recent years.

BC Partners declined to comment.