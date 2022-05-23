Tech giants could buy stake in Indian lab test chain Metropolis

Mumbai-based lab test company Metropolis Healthcare is looking to raise roughly $300 million and add a strategic partner by selling a minority stake of the business, Bloomberg reports.

Why it matters: Fueled by the pandemic, diagnostics have become an up-and-coming business. Amazon launching a lab testing division last summer and LabCorp recently unveiling a home testing and appointment-booking portal.

Chains like Metropolis have thus become targets for such giants looking to expand in India.

Amazon, for its part, has held preliminary discussions with Metropolis, per Bloomberg.

Metropolis' other major potential strategic advisors include Walmart-owned Flipkart and health care chain Apollo Hospitals, both of whom signed NDAs with the diagnostics company.

Context: With more than 3,000 facilities in India and Africa, Metropolis has a market value of $1.1 billion.

Flashback: That's about half of what it was in January 2022, likely due to concerns about increasing rivalry in the sector.

Be smart: Spending on preventive care, including diagnostics, has risen rapidly in India in recent years as its population increases.

In the lab testing sector, a wave of consolidation has seen startups including digital pharmacy Pharmeasy buy a majority stake in publicly traded diagnostics business Thyrocare Technologies and Metropolis acquire lab testing chain Hitech Diagnostic Centre for $82 million, Bloomberg reports.

What's next: Metropolis plans to add nearly 2,000 collection centers over the next three years and add home collection to 200 locations by 2024, it has said in earnings and exchange filings.