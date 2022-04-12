Hybrid chronic care company Thirty Madison revealed its new dermatology offering, following through on plans its executives spoke with Erin about exclusively back in January.

Why it matters: Thirty Madison has rapidly mushroomed from a digital pharmacy selling medications for hair loss and migraines into a hybrid care company with offerings for more than five chronic conditions.

Flashback: In February, Thirty Madison acquired reproductive health-focused digital pharmacy Nurx.

The deal more than doubled its number of active patients to 750,000 from 350,000.

It also boosted Thirty Madison's B2B presence by giving it access to Nurx's relationships with pharmacy benefits managers.

And last fall, Thirty Madison said it would open its first in-person location in New York, a hair transplant clinic under its Keeps brand, this year.

Details: Called Facet, the new vertical offers customers 50-plus prescription and non-prescription treatments and care plans it says are guided by board-certified dermatologists including Peter Young, its newest medical director.

Facet sells anti-aging treatments as well as medications for eczema, psoriasis, acne, rosacea, dandruff and melasma.

The big question: Can Thirty Madison prove that its direct-to-consumer house of brands strategy is a profitable care model? Only time will tell.What's next: Thirty Madison told Erin back in January that it planned to launch a new vertical for sleep health, and hired Vik Panda to lead the category as a general manager.