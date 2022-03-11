Emmes is both a buyer and a seller

Axios on facebook Axios on twitter Axios on linkedin Axios on email

Emmes, a government-centric contract research organization owned by Behrman Capital, is buying Casimir, a U.S.-based CRO.

Why it matters: Emmes — which is currently up for sale — diversifies further into rare and orphan disease clinical research and drug development, while also adding clinical outcomes technology.

Sources tell Sarah that some 60% to 80% of Emmes’ work involves government contracts, which is a lower margin but stable customer base.

Adding new long-term strategic relationships with global biopharma companies is key to diversification.

Catch up quick: Axios wrote in early February that Behrman had engaged Rothschild and Baird’s government services team for a sale of the pharma services company.

Casimir, based in Plymouth, Massachusetts, marks the fourth acquisition since Behrman backed Emmes in 2019.

Not unlike other pharma services companies, sources say Emmes, of Rockville, Maryland, witnessed a big COVID-19 pop in business.

What we want to know: Which buyers are circling Emmes.