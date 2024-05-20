1 fun thing: Lunch with Erik Fatemi

Share on email (opens in new window)

We're back with another lunch Q&A, this time with Erik Fatemi, principal at Cornerstone Government Affairs and a former Senate Appropriations staffer under Chairman Tom Harkin. He recently had a lunch of Zucca pasta with Axios' Victoria Knight and Peter Sullivan at L'Ardente, where tragically the 40-layer lasagna is only served at dinner.

The conversation has been edited for length and clarity.

What's your go-to lunch spot on the hill?

As a Senate alum, I mean Cups. The buffet at Cups, I've been going for I don't know how many [years], like as long as Cups has been open.

Best celebrity sighting on the hill?

I have sat on a couch next to Bono. ... There's a hilarious photo where he is actually reaching into my pocket, because I'm an appropriations staffer, as if he's pulling money out.

Mr. Rogers. Mary Tyler Moore. Michael J. Fox. Christopher Reeve.

Those were often in hearings or in Sen. Harkin's office.

What is the latest you ever stayed at the office?

I was absolutely there all night one time. It was the Recovery Act [in 2009]. We were reading out that bill and we finished at like 5am. It was just like, there's no point in going home.

I have this very vivid memory, another staffer and I went to the Dirksen cafeteria and had breakfast the minute it opened.

Favorite bar on the hill and what do you order?

Union Pub. [Mentions wings, tater tots.]

Good TV show you watched lately? Or book or movie.

I just finished "Ripley." And I just finished "3 Body Problem."

The show I'm super excited when it comes back is "Severance."

What do you see for FY 25 appropriations, especially now that Tom Cole is House Appropriations chairman?

I think everyone's happy about Cole. He's an appropriator's appropriator, he's old school, wants to make a deal. So I think it's great that he's the new chair.

I think we will see as many markups as possible pretty soon on both the House and Senate side. Everything then is going to hit a wall. The typical kind of silly season during an election year. We'll have a CR, I don't think there will be a shutdown, it'll go into November, December, and then who knows?

Some presidential election years they finished it during the lame duck, and sometimes they punt it until the next Congress. ... If I had to guess right now I would say that if Trump wins, they punt it to the next Congress, and if Biden wins, they finish it in the lame duck.

The biggest thing that's going to hang over FY25 is going to be the caps, and will Congress decide to bust those caps in one way or another?

There are a lot of defense hawks in Congress who are not going to be satisfied with [a] 1% [increase]. So maybe, this is, I think, what a lot of people are hoping for, is that defense and non-defense kind of link arms and both go up beyond 1%.

But we won't really know how it plays out probably until after the election.

What do you think about NIH funding levels?

I mean at the end of the day it was a net cut for NIH in FY24, and that's going to be tough. If you want to look at it in a glass-half-full situation it's better than it might have been. ... It interrupted the momentum of the past few years ... I think the fear is about having two years in a row of that.