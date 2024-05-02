Female senators push menopause bill

Halle Berry speaks with senators on menopause awareness at a news conference Thursday on the bipartisan legislation. Photo: Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call via Getty Images

A bipartisan group of female senators unveiled a $275 million plan Thursday to boost research and training around menopause, which the lawmakers said has been both misunderstood and neglected. Why it matters: There's increased attention on assisting women through menopause, whether through new health benefits, startups focused on the condition or expanded research. Actor Halle Berry, who's become an advocate, joined the lawmakers outside the Capitol.

Zoom in: The Advancing Menopause and Mid-Life Women's Health Act is bipartisan, with Sens. Susan Collins, Shelley Moore Capito and Lisa Murkowski signing on to the majority Democratic effort.

It would, among other things, allocate $25 million per year over five years for NIH to issue grants focused on menopause and midlife women's health research.

It would also direct $10 million over five years toward public health promotion activities, such as helping to detect and treat menopause early and improve the training of physicians.

And it would establish new research categories for chronic or debilitating conditions connected to menopause and midlife women's health.

What they're saying: "We are going to get this passed and put it into law and make sure that women have the research they need, have the public health information they need," Sen. Patty Murray said.