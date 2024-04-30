Hospitals cast doubt on cyber mandates

Hospitals are pushing back on the prospect of mandatory cybersecurity standards as the issue gains traction in the wake of the Change Healthcare cyberattack. Why it matters: UnitedHealth Group CEO Andrew Witty will take the spotlight at a pair of hearings on the Hill, but hospitals are looking to not get caught up in any new congressional push for regulations.

What they're saying: American Hospital Association executive vice president of government relations and public policy Stacey Hughes said hospitals were not the point of entry in the cyberattack.

"Even though it might seem great to put a mandate or a penalty on a hospital, that's not what happened," she said. "It wouldn't change a thing."

She pointed instead at Change. "They were unable to secure their cyber and they were unable to secure Change Healthcare. Putting mandates on rural hospitals is not the entry point or the issue."

Yes, but: Hughes did praise voluntary cybersecurity performance goals released by HHS in January.

"Those CPGs are voluntary and they were a result of a lot of consensus that AHA was very deeply involved in," she said.

What's next: House Energy and Commerce health subcommittee Chair Brett Guthrie cast some doubt on the prospect of immediate legislation.

"Let us learn and understand it," he said. "The question is, how can we best do it effectively? And so I think we need to learn how to do that."

Victoria Knight contributed to this report.