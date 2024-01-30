E&C seeks to keep up pressure on health costs

It could be worth keeping an eye on Wednesday's House Energy and Commerce health subcommittee hearing on health care costs, as the panel looks to highlight the issue and tout how its transparency bill could help.

Why it matters: The hearing shows E&C is looking for ways to keep up the pressure for its bill and maintain the spotlight on costs, as talks play out with the Senate on a health care package.

The witnesses include the CBO, which is always interesting to hear from, and Sophia Tripoli of Families USA, who has been a leader of the site-neutral payment push included in the House measure.

"In its most recent estimates, CMS found that health care spending eclipsed $4.4 trillion in 2022, or 17.3 percent of gross domestic product," the committee noted in a memo.

The full witness list: