Doc caucus meets with speaker on pay cuts
2 hours ago
Speaker Mike Johnson met with the GOP Doctors Caucus on Thursday about its bid to win relief from a Medicare pay cut for physicians.
Why it matters: The meeting illustrates the pressure from doctors, both inside and outside Congress, to reverse the 3.37% reduction in their Medicare reimbursements that took effect Jan. 1.
Driving the news: Johnson did not make any specific commitments, Rep. Brad Wenstrup, a co-chair of the Doctors Caucus, told Axios.
- But he added that Johnson "understands the importance of the issue for sure."
- "We talked about the importance of doing something so that patients don't find themselves without care," Wenstrup said.
Big picture: Doctor pay wasn't the sole purpose of the meeting. Wenstrup said the Doctors Caucus was also looking to continue building the relationship on health care issues with the new speaker.
- Lobbyists previously told us they expect partial relief from the cut could be included in a coming spending package, though the appropriations process is looking chaotic at the moment.