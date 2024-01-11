Doc caucus meets with speaker on pay cuts

Speaker Mike Johnson met with the GOP Doctors Caucus on Thursday about its bid to win relief from a Medicare pay cut for physicians.

Why it matters: The meeting illustrates the pressure from doctors, both inside and outside Congress, to reverse the 3.37% reduction in their Medicare reimbursements that took effect Jan. 1.

Driving the news: Johnson did not make any specific commitments, Rep. Brad Wenstrup, a co-chair of the Doctors Caucus, told Axios.

But he added that Johnson "understands the importance of the issue for sure."

"We talked about the importance of doing something so that patients don't find themselves without care," Wenstrup said.

Big picture: Doctor pay wasn't the sole purpose of the meeting. Wenstrup said the Doctors Caucus was also looking to continue building the relationship on health care issues with the new speaker.