Sanders hits diabetes drug costs as interest grows

Senate HELP Committee Chair Bernie Sanders directed more ire at pharmaceutical companies at a hearing Thursday, but this time over the cost of blockbuster GLP-1 drugs in the midst of a diabetes and obesity epidemic.

Why it matters: Demand for the drugs has soared as more patients try to lose weight, though costs are high and insurance coverage remains limited.

Access and affordability could give Sanders another weapon as he battles the industry over Medicare drug price negotiations and a recent Biden administration announcement that it has the right to break the patents of some high-priced drugs developed with taxpayer funding.

What they're saying: Sanders told Axios afterward that when he next calls major drug manufacturers to testify, it may include the makers of Ozempic and Mounjaro: Novo Nordisk and Eli Lilly.

"We're going to do two things. We're going to hold the drug companies accountable for what they told us a number of months ago, about reducing the price of insulin. That's number one," Sanders said.

"Number two, we're going to bring the major drug companies in to ask why we pay by far the highest prices in the world for prescription drugs."

He answered in the affirmative when asked if he'd bring up GLP-1 drugs but said he didn't know when a hearing would take place.

During the hearing itself, Sanders discussed both the benefits of the GLP-1 drugs and the cost.

"The very good news is that a new class of treatments for diabetes and obesity like Ozempic and Mounjaro have the potential to be a game-changer with respect to these major epidemics," Sanders said in his opening statement. "The bad news is that these drugs also have the potential to bankrupt Medicare and the American people."

"Ozempic costs about $12,000 per year in the United States, just $2,000 a year in Canada, and $750 in Germany. What do these very high prices mean to your patients? Do you think your patients would be living healthier lives if we can make these drugs more affordable?" Sanders asked one of the witnesses from academia.

"Mr. Chairman, absolutely. These prices are, as I said, outrageous," responded Kasia Lipska, an assistant professor of medicine at Yale School of Medicine. "What happens is that patients cannot afford those medications and so they go without.… They would be healthier if they were able to afford them."

Yes, but: Several GOP senators pointed to PBMs as a culprit in high drug prices and asked the committee to commit to working on measures that change the way the companies are paid.

"So as I look to solving this problem of prescription drugs to treat diabetes, I try to figure out where's the biggest bang for the buck without destroying innovation?" said Sen. Roger Marshall. "And I keep coming back to these pharmacy benefit managers. We've done incredible work so far to address this problem, but our work's not finished."

Marshall referenced a bipartisan PBM reform bill the committee advanced in May and his attempt to amend it so PBM compensation would not be linked to the price of a drug. The amendment had to be withdrawn since it didn't have a CBO score.

Sanders said at Thursday's hearing that high drug costs are a major priority of this committee and that he would work with Marshall.

Of note: Sen. Mike Braun also said at the hearing that he and Sanders would introduce legislation requiring machine-readable files of negotiated rates and cash prices between health plans and providers and codify health care transparency rules.

The House on Monday night passed its version of a health transparency package that codifies Trump-era transparency rules.

The other side(s): Both pharmaceutical companies and PBMs continue to point fingers at each other for the high costs of the GLP-1 drugs.

"Sen. Sanders unfortunately likes to point histrionically at list prices and then ignores the realities of the marketplace," John Murphy, chief policy officer at BIO, said on a press call today, in response to a question from Axios. "I would turn it a little bit back on the PBM and the insurance community to ask why is it that we're not seeing that high discounting reflected in patient counter experiences?"

"I would only add … that 40% of Americans suffer from obesity and it has tremendous human costs, as well as health system and societal costs that these breakthrough medicines have really the capability to transform," said Steve Ubl, CEO of PhRMA, on the same call.

The PBM trade group PCMA said in a statement after the hearing that its members have a track record of reducing prescription drug costs for employers and patients and that Congress should address "big drug companies' abuse of the patent system to keep more affordable alternatives from entering the market."

Our thought bubble: Sens. Tom Carper and Bill Cassidy reintroduced the Treat and Reduce Obesity Act in July, which would require Medicare to pay for obesity drugs for the first time. The question is whether it will get any traction before Carper retires next year, especially as lobbying on the issue ramps up.