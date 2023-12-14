What we're hearing: House methadone outlook murky

Share on email (opens in new window)

The Senate HELP Committee advanced a bill Tuesday to expand access to methadone as an opioid addiction treatment, notably with the support of Ranking Member Bill Cassidy.

We checked in with Rep. Don Bacon, one of the lead sponsors of the House version of the legislation, on the outlook in that chamber.

What they're saying: Short version: It's unclear (as is the case for whether the full Senate will pass its version).

"Right now I don't have a good grasp what the odds are," Bacon said. "It really helps the Senate is moving theirs."

He said he will have a better sense after the debate over Ukraine funding and other spending, when the House will presumably have more time to focus.

"Let's say you live three hours away and you have to go to the methadone center every day to get your methadone. It's not workable, right?" he said of the need for the bill.

Yes, but: As we reported earlier, law enforcement concerns that methadone could be misused are a hurdle.

Bacon left open the possibility that lawmakers could "fine tune" the bill to try to address concerns.

Of note: A GOP House Energy and Commerce Committee spokesperson did not respond to a request for comment on their position on the bill.