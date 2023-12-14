First look: Remote monitoring cost-sharing bill

Reps. Sheila Cherfilus-McCormick, Raul Ruiz and Terri Sewell introduced a bill to eliminate for two years Medicare's 20% copay on remote patient monitoring and to study the effect on outcomes.

Why it matters: The pandemic accelerated a push for remote monitoring of patients' vital signs outside of traditional health care settings. But Medicare beneficiaries could be on the hook for 20% of the total reimbursement to the provider if they don't have supplemental coverage or aren't also on Medicaid.

The details: The legislation would eliminate cost-sharing for two years starting Jan. 1 and require HHS to study whether removal of the financial hit incentivizes more patients with limited means to opt in to monitoring.

It's endorsed by the National Rural Health Association and National Association for Home Care & Hospice.

What they're saying: "As a former home care executive, I know how valuable remote monitoring can be in equalizing care and giving seniors the tools they need to manage their health from home," Cherfilus-McCormick said. "My colleagues and I hope to identify what steps are needed to improve remote monitoring services and ensure better health outcomes for Medicare enrollees."

What we're watching: whether the idea catches on enough to catch a ride on a government-funding deal or other must-pass legislation.