First look: Remote monitoring cost-sharing bill
Reps. Sheila Cherfilus-McCormick, Raul Ruiz and Terri Sewell introduced a bill to eliminate for two years Medicare's 20% copay on remote patient monitoring and to study the effect on outcomes.
Why it matters: The pandemic accelerated a push for remote monitoring of patients' vital signs outside of traditional health care settings. But Medicare beneficiaries could be on the hook for 20% of the total reimbursement to the provider if they don't have supplemental coverage or aren't also on Medicaid.
The details: The legislation would eliminate cost-sharing for two years starting Jan. 1 and require HHS to study whether removal of the financial hit incentivizes more patients with limited means to opt in to monitoring.
- It's endorsed by the National Rural Health Association and National Association for Home Care & Hospice.
What they're saying: "As a former home care executive, I know how valuable remote monitoring can be in equalizing care and giving seniors the tools they need to manage their health from home," Cherfilus-McCormick said. "My colleagues and I hope to identify what steps are needed to improve remote monitoring services and ensure better health outcomes for Medicare enrollees."
What we're watching: whether the idea catches on enough to catch a ride on a government-funding deal or other must-pass legislation.