Bill of the week: Generic drug competition

Rep. Jan Schakowsky and Sen. Elizabeth Warren have revived a plan to create an office within HHS to increase the public manufacturing of generic drugs.

Why it matters: Shortages, particularly around commonly used generics, have rattled the health system all year, forcing physicians to develop workarounds and the Biden administration to mount an all-of-government response.

The details: The bill would establish an Office of Drug Manufacturing within HHS charged with increasing competition and addressing shortages.

It would authorize the office to manufacture generic drugs when three or fewer companies are marketing a drug, the price has spiked or the drug is in shortage.

It would also require the office to begin production of insulin, asthma and COPD inhalers, naloxone, epinephrine auto-injectors and antibiotics.

What they're saying: "Thanks to the passage of the Inflation Reduction Act, millions of Medicare beneficiaries will soon begin to see their prescription drug costs lowered. While this is a historic achievement, more must be done to help lower prices and increase competition in the commercial pharmaceutical market," Schakowsky said.

What we're watching: With just days before the target adjournment, the first results in this area may instead come from President Biden's recent move to invoke the Defense Production Act to create more essential medicines.