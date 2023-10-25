What we're hearing: NIH edition

There was a bit of an awkward contrast Wednesday between current HELP Chairman Bernie Sanders, who opposed President Biden's NIH director nominee, and the past chair, Patty Murray, who spoke in favor of the nomination.

Driving the news: Cancer doctor Monica Bertagnolli ended up passing with a strong vote, 15-6. All Democrats voted in favor of her despite Sanders' opposition. Sanders had noted he wasn't pushing his colleagues either way.

Sanders: "I like her, but I think this is a moment when we need leadership at the NIH which is really prepared to take on the greed of the pharmaceutical industry, lower prescription drug prices in America, and move the NIH in a very, very different direction."

Murray: "Getting a permanent NIH director on board is of the utmost importance, and she will bring to the agency steady leadership, a wealth of professional knowledge, and strong personal experience that will no doubt inform her approach to this role."