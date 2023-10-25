HELP advances Biden NIH director nominee
President Biden's NIH director nominee, cancer doctor Monica Bertagnolli, advanced out of the HELP Committee today on a vote of 15-6.
Why it matters: Bertagnolli got a fairly strong bipartisan vote even without the support of the panel's chairman, Bernie Sanders, who announced his opposition after she would not commit to certain policies to lower drug prices.
Between the lines: All Democrats voted for her, as well as several Republicans, including the panel's ranking member, Bill Cassidy.
- GOP Sens. Rand Paul, Mike Braun, Tommy Tuberville, Markwayne Mullin and Ted Budd voted no, in addition to Sanders.
- While Bertagnolli's noncommittal answers on drug pricing policies like including "reasonable pricing" contracts in NIH contracts cost her Sanders's support, it might have helped pick up Cassidy's.
- "I appreciated her refusal to commit to extreme and counterproductive drug pricing policies like march-in rights and reasonable pricing clauses," Cassidy said.