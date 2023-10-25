President Biden's NIH director nominee, cancer doctor Monica Bertagnolli, advanced out of the HELP Committee today on a vote of 15-6.

Why it matters: Bertagnolli got a fairly strong bipartisan vote even without the support of the panel's chairman, Bernie Sanders, who announced his opposition after she would not commit to certain policies to lower drug prices.

Between the lines: All Democrats voted for her, as well as several Republicans, including the panel's ranking member, Bill Cassidy.